RICHMOND, Va. - Some people near Richmond, Virginia didn't exactly get what they expected when they went to get their COVID-19 shot at a grocery store this week.

A handful of people went to a Kroger Pharmacy and got their shot. However, the doses did not contain the anti-coronavirus medicine they were expecting. Instead, they got shots of simple saline solution.

It turns out, Kroger realized the mistake and started calling those who received the shot to come back to the store to get the real vaccine.

Kroger later released a statement saying, "it was an honest mistake."

Carrie Hawes was one of the people impacted by the mix-up.

Hawes said she went to the clinic at Kroger Monday night to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Around noon on Tuesday, she said she received a call that she was given a shot of saline.

Within two hours of the phone call, Hawes said she got the COVID-19 vaccine and says Kroger was very transparent about the mistake.

Hawes hopes her experience doesn't turn people away from getting their vaccines.

"I get that it's been a long year, and there isn't a lot of trust sometimes in our systems and the process, but I think everyone has the best intentions, and the end result is to get as many people as we can vaccinated as quickly as we can so we can all be protective of our community," she said.

Kroger did not say exactly how many people were impacted by the mix-up, just that it was a small number of people.