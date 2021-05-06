OHIO - An Ohio state senator is making headlines for driving while in the middle of a Zoom call.

Senator Andrew Brenner is first seen sitting in the driver's seat of his car. When he turns his camera off, however, he is wearing his seatbelt and driving.

His Zoom background, however, was an image of his home office.

This comes as the Ohio House is considering a bill to crackdown on distracted driving.

Brenner said he wasn't distracted and was paying attention to the road, not the video.

He said, "to me, it's like a phone call."

He added that he was parked during most of the video meeting.