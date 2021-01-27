WASHINGTON, D.C. -The Smithsonian National Zoological Park introduced their newest giant panda, Xiao-Qi Ji, through a virtual event.

The five month old's daily highlights include playing with some of his favorite toys and sampling new foods.

He loves cooked sweet potato, but the zoo said Mom Mei Xiang still provides his primary nutrition.

Xiao Qi Ji weighs about 21 pounds and continues to gain.

In the coming weeks, he will be offered fruit and softened biscuits when Mom is enjoying some alone time outside.

Giant pandas, icons and ambassadors for the efforts to save species in Washington since 1972, will continue to live at the zoo through the end of 2023.