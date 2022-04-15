Exclusive: Senator Steve Daines on the phone from Ukraine

UKRAINE- U.S. Senator Steve Daines was one of the first U.S. officials to visit Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian officials and see firsthand the aftermath of Putin’s war crimes against the people of Ukraine.

Via email he said this:

“While meeting with leaders in NATO countries bordering Ukraine, I was invited to meet Ukrainian officials in Kyiv and Bucha and see firsthand the butchery and war crimes committed by Putin,” Daines said. “There is indisputable evidence of Putin’s war crimes everywhere—the images of shallow mass graves filled with civilians, women and children are heart wrenching. America and the world need to know about Putin’s atrocities against the innocent people of Ukraine now, not after time has passed and the aftermath of evil and bloodshed have been cleaned up. The sooner we can provide Ukraine with the lethal aid they need to win this war, the sooner we will end the war crimes. President Zelenskyy has been urging leaders from around the world to come to Ukraine—I’m proud to help show that America stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom.”

Daines was joined by Ukrainian-born Congresswoman Victoria Spartz.

You can listen to the full 11-minute phone call between the senator and Bradley Warren below.