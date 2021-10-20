The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is advising everyone to throw out unmarked onions due to a Salmonella outbreak.

Fresh red, white and yellow onions imported to the U.S. from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc. have been linked to 652 reported illnesses in 37 states. These onions were typically sold to restaurants and grocery stores.

According to ProSource Inc., the onions were last imported on Aug. 27, but can last up to three months in storage and may still be in homes and businesses.

If you believe you have onions that were distributed by ProSource Inc. you should throw them away and sanitize any surfaces that came in contact with the onions.

Onions distributed by ProSource Inc. may be marked with a sticker, but to be safe, you are advised to throw out all unmarked onions if you can't tell where they are from.

Symptoms of Salmonella include:

Fever over 102 degrees and diarrhea

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

Vomiting and not being able to keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria. Children younger than the age of five, adults age 65 and older and those with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illness that requires medical attention.

The CDC says investigators are working to determine if other onions and suppliers are linked to the outbreak.

For more information on Salmonella, visit https://bit.ly/3G6FneD.