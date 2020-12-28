Boeing's 737 MAX is set to carry U.S. passengers again for the first time in nearly two years.

American Airlines will use the jet on a round-trip route between Miami and New York on Tuesday.

The 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019, following two crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

The American flights will come after U.S. Federal Aviation Administration approved changes Boeing made to the jet in November.

Two other U.S. airlines also own the 737 MAX: United Airlines and Southwest. Neither of which have added the plane to their schedule yet.

A Brazilian Airline became the first carrier in the beginning of December to resume flights with the jet, followed by Aeroméxico last week.