WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Monday, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), issued the following statement in response to the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline.

“This weekend’s cyberattack on the Colonial oil pipeline should concern every American,” Sen. Barrasso said. “We must make our critical energy infrastructure secure. This cyberattack underscores just how important energy pipelines are to our economy and our national security. The Biden administration wants to kill oil and natural gas pipelines. We need more pipelines not fewer.”