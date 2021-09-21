WASHINGTON, D.C. - Taxpayers have until Oct. 15 to file their 2020 tax returns.

The IRS says those who asked for an extension should file on or before the extension deadline to avoid the penalty for filing late. Electronic filing options, such as IRS Free File, are still available.

Although Oct. 15 is the last day for most people to file, the following taxpaying groups may have more time:

Members of the military and others serving in a combat zone typically have 180 days after leaving the combat zone to file returns and pay any taxes due.

Taxpayers in federally declared disaster areas who already had valid extensions. For details, see the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.

There is usually no penalty for failure to file if the taxpayer is due a refund, according to a release from the IRS. However, people who wait too long to file and claim a refund, risk losing it altogether.

Taxpayers can pay online, by phone or with their mobile device through the IRS2Go app.

When paying federal taxes electronically, remember:

Electronic payment options are the optimal way to make a tax payment.

They can pay when they file electronically using tax software online. If using a tax preparer, taxpayers should ask the preparer to make the tax payment through an electronic funds withdrawal from a bank account.

IRS Direct Pay allows taxpayers to pay online directly from a checking or savings account for free, and to schedule payments up to 365 days in advance.

Choices to pay with a credit card, debit card or digital wallet option are available through a payment processor. The payment processor, not the IRS, charges a fee for this service.

The IRS2Go app provides the mobile-friendly payment options, including Direct Pay and debit or credit card payments on mobile devices.

The Electronic Federal Tax Payment System is convenient safe and easy. Choose to pay online or by phone by using the EFTPS Voice Response System.

Taxpayers can use their online account to securely see important information when preparing to file their tax return or following up on balances or notices.

This includes:

Adjusted Gross Income: This can be useful if using a different tax software or tax preparer this year.

Economic Impact Payment amounts: Eligible individuals who did not receive the full amounts of both Economic Impact Payments may claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 federal tax return. To claim the full amount, taxpayers will need to know the amounts of the Economic Impact Payments received. These amounts can be found on the Tax Records tab in online account.

Estimated tax payment amounts: The total of any estimated tax payments made during the year or refunds applied as a credit can be found on the Account Balance tab in online account, and a record of each payment appears under Payment Activity.

Additionally, taxpayers can view the:

Amount owed for any past years, updated for the current calendar day,

Payment history and any scheduled or pending payments,

Payment plan details,

Digital copies of select notices from the IRS, and

Approve or reject authorization requests from tax professionals.

The safest and fastest way to get a refund is to file electronically and have your refund deposited into your account. You can do this through direct deposit or by purchasing U.S. Savings Bonds.

If you don’t have a bank account, you can go to the FDIC website or the National Credit Union Association to use the Credit Union Locator Tool for information on where to open an online bank or credit union account.

Veterans can use the Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) for access to financial services at participating banks.

Millions of American families currently receive monthly advance Child Tax Credit payments either through direct deposit or paper check. These payments represent half of the increased Child Tax Credit from the American Rescue Plan and will continue through the end of the year.

For those eligible and on extension for the 2020 tax returns, the IRS is using previous year tax information, 2019 for most, to determine the credit amount.

Those who file and have their 2020 return processed on or before Nov. 1, may be eligible for two payments of half the credit in 2021. Similarly, those who file and have their return processed on or before Nov. 29, may be eligible for one payment.

Complete information on the advance Child Tax Credit is available on IRS.gov.

Finally, for anyone who missed out on the first two rounds of stimulus payments, it’s not too late.

If you didn't get a first and second Economic Impact Payment or got less than the full amount, you can still get that missing money.

When it comes to missing stimulus payments, it’s critical that those eligible file a 2020 tax return or use the Child Tax Credit Non-filer Sign-up Tool soon even if you don’t usually file to provide information the IRS needs to send the payments.

The IRS will also automatically evaluate your eligibility for the third economic impact payment when the 2020 return is processed.

For more information, or to find answers to many questions, use the Interactive Tax Assistant (ITA), a tax law resource that works using a series of questions and responses.

Additionally, the IRS provides payment options at IRS.gov/payments and tax information is available in several languages by clicking on the “English” tab on the front page of IRS.gov.