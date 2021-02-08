BILLINGS - After a serious car wreck, local Army National Guardsman, John Viviano, is searching for his dog, Rosie.
As he was returning home from drill training with Rosie Sunday night, Viviano's vehicle slid off the road and rolled over on Highway 87 near Mile Marker 22. In the accident, Viviano's dog Rosie, was frightened and ran away.
Viviano is undergoing surgery for injuries sustained during the accident.
Viviano's family said they tracked the dog's prints from Mile Marker 22 to Mile Marker 21, where they believe she was picked up by a passing vehicle.
Rosie is described as a 12-year-old pale yellow lab and is blind in one eye.
If you see Rosie or have any information regarding her whereabouts, the family asks you call 406-323-3502.