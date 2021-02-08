Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero at times. * WHERE...Portions of North Central Wyoming and South Central Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. The cold air will be dangerous for young livestock and pets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow will continue to produce light accumulations at times through the week. Plan on winter driving conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&