BILLINGS, Mont. - As we enter into week two of the reopening directive restaurants are once again allowed to have dine-in customers. You would think that with the stay-at-home order lifted there would be crowds of people but there isn't even a wait time at most restaurants.

Sassy Biscuit, a popular brunch spot was surprisingly empty. The restaurant typically starts serving customers at 7a.m. but head chef Willie Mccormick says they didn't actually receive any dine-in customers until around 9:15a.m.

He says some customers did trickle in, but most customers are ordering for delivery and take-out. Mccormick says he's expecting the crowd to pick-up this weekend.

"It's picking up and I think by the weekend we'll start getting back to see some regular numbers as far as people coming in, you know. It's still a little cautious, I think people are still being cautious out here. But yea it's definitely, it is kind of nice easing back into it, for sure."

Although there weren't many dine-in customers at sassy biscuit the staff at Stella's Kitchen and Bakery did have a few tables to wait on. Restaurant owner Steve Wahrlich says his staff were expecting they would have a busy Monday but he knew it would be slow. He says he spoke with Yellowstone County Health Director John Felton suggesting that restaurants open on a Monday to allow his staff to become accustomed to the new processes.

Wahrlich says he's not anticipating seeing a typical day of business until another three to six weeks.

"I think the biggest thing for people is everyone will need to get accustomed to their comfort level. What's my comfort level going out, and I think once that does and everybody reaches that then you'll start seeing things pick up. But until then it'll sort if be hit and miss."

While both restaurants are waiting for their crowds to pick up both have made changes to their services. They've both reduced the number of tables they'll be seating.

At Stella's every menu touched by a customer is sanitized and they've started double wrapping their cinnamon rolls. Over at Sassy Biscuit all menus are now throw aways and coffee is no longer served in a reusable cup.

Though both restaurants say they're excited to be back.