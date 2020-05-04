BILLINGS, Mont. - In March, Zoom founder Eric Yuan posted in a blog post that they had more than 200-million daily meeting participants. With many people working from home or self-isolating services like Zoom are a way to keep people connected, but is it completely safe?

During the Coronavirus pandemic, out of necessity of social distancing policies, churches have had to come together online for worship. Though on Sunday, a local church found their service disrupted by disturbing images of child abuse.

Billings First Congregational Church took to Facebook to explain the horror they experienced.

"We had heard that zoom was ramping up their security and we have a paid subscription to Zoom and thought some of those security protocols were in place," said Pastor Lisa Harmon.

Pastor Lisa Harmon says they're now looking at different platforms to protect their congregation and their community.

"We are walking in grief and walking in those suffering, those victimized suffering with those effected but we're also walking in outrage and our courage towards healing and justice," says Pastor Harmon.

While the Billings First Church is working with local law enforcement, hijacking Zoom conferences is now becoming a common occurrence.

At the University of South Carolina, The Association of African American students were hosting a virtual version of their annual spring cookout when they were interrupted by racist images and language.

"They were spewing racial slurs, and profanity. And even though they didn't have their cameras on, we were able to see pictures that they had posted, and those pictures included people in black face. And there was even a swastika that we could see," says Toneia Douglas, AAAS President.

We reached out to the FBI and they say they've received multiple reports of conferences being disrupted all over the country.

The FBI is recommending these steps to mitigate teleconference hijacking threats: Do not make your meetings or classrooms public, do not share your link online, provide the link directly to specific people, manage your screen sharing options and make sure your users are using the updated version of zoom.