BILLINGS, Mont. - MSU Billings is following a quarantine recommendation from RiverStone Health after a few of their softball players started to feel unwell.
According to the University, their softball team was recently in Canada, Oregon and Washington for a tournament.
While traveling, a few of the student athletes noticed they didn't feel well.
After consulting with RiverStone Health, MSUB was advised to charter a bus and get the students back to Billings safely.
As of early Sunday morning, eight softball players are in self-quarantine on campus, separated on their own floor to limit exposure to other students.
Other players and coaches who live off campus are also in quarantine in their homes.
Making sure their students are taken care of, the campus will be supplying them food from the dining hall, and allowing friends and family to drop off snacks and other items.
The students were provided instructions from St. Vincent Healthcare on self-monitoring and agree that a quarantine is in everyone's best interest.
MSUB says they understand this is frustrating for everyone involved, but the health and well-being of the students is top priority.