Motion passes to extend SD2 superintendent's contract

In a unanimous decision made by the school board, Greg Upham, the superintendent of School District 2 in Billings, has been offered an extension to his contract.
The motion passed to extend the superintendent's contract for another year took just a matter of minutes. The school board had only positive comments to say about Upham.
One of the school board members who spoke just before the motion passed stated Upham has obviously become successful during his time as superintendent and no one had anything negative to say about him. Members of the school board also said the superintendent received high praise for communications with the community and acknowledged other accomplishments Upham has had.
KULR-8 was able to catch up with the superintendent to ask him how he feels about this positive feedback.
"It was the number one objective for me coming in, which was to meet as many people as I could and that's kind of who I am," Upham said. "I mean, I'm a teacher at heart. I love people and so it was nice getting to meet everyone and introducing myself. It's just really been fun."
The most years a superintendent from school district 2 can have is 3 years. He will be offered his role as superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year. Upham said he's very pleased with the board's decision.