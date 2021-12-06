Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, are slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&