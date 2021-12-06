More snow will return this evening and into Tuesday morning allowing for continued slick roads and low visibility. Much of the region can expect 2-4" of snow, with higher amounts possible in the mountains. If you find yourself out on the roads tonight please take your time and allow for extra time to arrive to your destination safely. Tuesday night into Wednesday brings another round of breezy to gusty winds across much of the state.
More Snow & Continued Slick Roads
