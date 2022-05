Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. Ravalli County Sheriff's Office has requested a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Mario Locatelli. Mario is an 89 year old male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and 140 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes. Mario left his home on April 30th to Parawon, Utah. He did not arrive at this destination and has not been seen since. Mario suffers from dementia so there is concern for his safety. He is believed to be driving a gray 2018 Toyota Tacoma double pickup with license plate M G 0 A T. If you have any information on Mario Locatelli, please contact Ravalli County Sheriff's Office at 4 0 6, 3 6 3, 3 0 3 3 or call 9 1 1.