MontanaFair seeing record setting days; biggest day for Carnival in 44 years

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, gusty winds, wind shift with a cold front, and increasing thunderstorm activity will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Custer...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. * TEMPERATURES: Highs 94 to 102. * HUMIDITY: From 9 to 19 percent. * WIND: South to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered wet and dry thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon and evening. Storms may produce strong and erratic wind gusts that extend well away from the storms. * COLD FRONT: Late this afternoon and evening frontal passage will bring a shift to northwest winds with gusts of 30 to 45 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Very hot conditions with high temperatures ranging from 96 to 104 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses are possible if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will arrive this afternoon and evening, bringing gusty north winds and a sharp drop in temperatures. Wednesday will be much cooler. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. &&