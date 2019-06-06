Wildfire burning near Ah Nei Recreation Area in Shepherd

According to Lockwood Fire Department, a wildfire is burning near Ah Nei Recreation Area in Shepherd, just off of C A Road.

Lockwood Fire Department says the fire is burning on private property and may have been caused by lightning.

Warden, Lockwood, and Shepherd fire departments along with BLM are currently working on containing the fire.

No word if any structures are being affected at this time.

No word on how many acres the fire is burning.

This is a developing story.

We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.