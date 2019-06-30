BILLINGS, Mont. - According to Billings Police, the three teens involved in the Sunday morning shooting at Pioneer Park are identified as two males, ages 14 and 17, and one 18-year-old female.

Police say all three arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. Billings Police also say that they do not believe the shooting Sunday was an isolated incident.

At this time, a suspect has not been identified not have any arrests been made.

BPD says they are continuing to investigate.

One teenage boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting in Pioneer Park around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Billings Police Department Sergeant Harley Cagle says three teenage boys ages 14-18 were involved in the shooting.

The other two boys involved have since been released from a local hospital.

Sergeant Cagle says they know there was some sort of altercation, but detectives are still investigating the motive for the shooting.

Police say there is no threat to public safety at this time.