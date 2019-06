According to Billings Police Department, a two vehicle crash has happened at the intersection of Rimrock Rd. and 54th St. W.

According to BPD, a Chevy Suburban driven by a 31-year-old female collided with a Porche driven by a 58-year-old male.

The 58-year-old Billings male was transported to a local hospital via LifeFlight.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Billings Police is asking for drivers to use an alternate route until further notice.