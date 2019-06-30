Overnight shooting sends three teenagers to hospital

KULR (Billings) -- One teenage boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting in Pioneer Park around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Billings Police Department Sergeant Harley Cagle says three teenage boys ages 14-18 were involved in the shooting.

The other two boys involved have since been released from a local hospital.

Sergeant Cagle says they know there was some sort of altercation, but detectives are still investigating the motive for the shooting.

Police say there is no threat to public safety at this time.