Great Falls celebrates Lewis and Clark Festival

People across the Electric City are spending the weekend celebrating the history of Great Falls during this years Lewis and Clark festival. Today, the festival wrapped up with tours around locations where Lewis and Clark once explored.

Gibson Park was filled with traditional music, food and demonstrations.

It's all for the 30th annual Lewis and Clark festival, combining the past with the present. Native dancers and drummers showed off their culture through song and dance, while explaining the meaning behind every move, and designs on their clothing.

Maps of the adventures of Lewis and Clark were also on display along with traditional demonstration on how to prepare beaver.

Lewis and Clark foundation executive director Jay Russell spoke with us on how the festival is bringing back an old favorite to close out the events.

"We've got the tour of the Great Falls portage and we haven't done this in about twelve years but we chartered a bus and we've got Austin Hiney as our tour guide and we are going to see all the sights around Great Falls that the core of discovery went through." says Jay Russell, Executive Director of the Lewis and Clark Foundation.

People also enjoyed local food and beverage favorites and traditional dishes.