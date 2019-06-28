KULR (Billings)- One individual is dead following a two vehicle crash Friday night.

According to MHP, a 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by a 31-year-old female from Fort Worth, Texas collided with a 2003 Porsche driven by a 58-year-old Billings male at the intersection of 54th St. W. and Rimrock Rd.

The crash happened at approximately 9:25PM Friday.

The 58-year-old Billings male was pronounced dead after being transported to St. V's via HelpFlight.

It is unknown if either of the drivers were wearing their seat belts.

Drugs, alcohol and speed are not suspected factors of this crash.

Investigators were on scene until approximately 4AM Saturday morning and the crash remains under investigation at this time.