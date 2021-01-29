Who is eligible for vaccination?

  • Anyone under Phase 1A 

  • Those 70+ years old

  • American Indians and people of color at high risk for complications

  • People aged 16-69 with high-risk medical conditions

    • Qualifying medical conditions: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, certain heart conditions, immunocompromised state, severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2), sickle cell disease, Type 1 &2 Diabetes mellitus

    • If you have a medical condition not listed here, you may still qualify, but you'll need to speak with your doctor.

To schedule an appointment:

Billings Clinic

  • Scheduling is available beginning at 8 a.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday online through PatientConnect or by calling (406) 435-5744.

St. Vincent Healthcare

RiverStone Health

