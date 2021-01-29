Who is eligible for vaccination?
Anyone under Phase 1A
Those 70+ years old
American Indians and people of color at high risk for complications
People aged 16-69 with high-risk medical conditions
Qualifying medical conditions: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, certain heart conditions, immunocompromised state, severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2), sickle cell disease, Type 1 &2 Diabetes mellitus
If you have a medical condition not listed here, you may still qualify, but you'll need to speak with your doctor.
To schedule an appointment:
Billings Clinic
Scheduling is available beginning at 8 a.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday online through PatientConnect or by calling (406) 435-5744.
St. Vincent Healthcare
Call (406) 237-7050 for vaccine scheduling or fill out the Vaccine Notification Sign Up form to be notified when an appointment is available for you.
RiverStone Health
Call (406) 651-6596 or request an appointment through this form.