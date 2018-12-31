Montana Highway Patrol has "Tweet-Along" Event for New Year's Eve

Montana Highway Patrol will have their first ever New Year's Eve "Tweet-Along" event tonight.
Sgt. Kyle Hayter said Montana Highway Patrol will have staff riding along with Troopers, tweeting live as the night goes on about any action they come across.
He said with the road conditions the way they are, he expects multiple crashes, and since it is New Year's, MHP will be on the lookout for DUI's.
Sgt. Hayter says the tweets will show people where crashes are and where some areas are for people to stay away from.
"We want the the public to be aware that we are out there and we are actively you know looking for those impaired drivers and poor drivers and responding to calls and crashes and kind of give the public an idea of what we do on nights like tonight or any night for that matter," said Sgt. Hayter.
MHP Captain Keith Edgell with MHP said even if sober, drivers need to be sure to allow more time traveling on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day with the slick road conditions.