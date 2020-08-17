Yellowstone County, MT - President Donald Trump continued to press Monday that mail-in ballot elections are ripe for fraud.
The President's tweet on August 17th focused on drop boxes for mail-in ballots.
Some states use “drop boxes” for the collection of Universal Mail-In Ballots. So who is going to “collect” the Ballots, and what might be done to them prior to tabulation? A Rigged Election? So bad for our Country. Only Absentee Ballots acceptable!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2020
Monday's tweet is the latest in a long line of tweets by the President arguing that mail-in ballots are different from and less secure than absentee ballots.
Absentee Ballots are a great way to vote for the many senior citizens, military, and others who can’t get to the polls on Election Day. These ballots are very different from 100% Mail-In Voting, which is “RIPE for FRAUD,” and shouldn’t be allowed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020
.@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020
So ridiculous to see Twitter trying to make the case that Mail-In Ballots are not subject to FRAUD. How stupid, there are examples, & cases, all over the place. Our election process will become badly tainted & a laughingstock all over the World. Tell that to your hater @yoyoel— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020
Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history - unless this stupidity is ended. We voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using Covid in order to cheat by using Mail-Ins!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020
Absentee Ballots are fine. A person has to go through a process to get and use them. Mail-In Voting, on the other hand, will lead to the most corrupt Election is USA history. Bad things happen with Mail-Ins. Just look at Special Election in Patterson, N.J. 19% of Ballots a FRAUD!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2020
Mail-In Ballots will lead to massive electoral fraud and a rigged 2020 Election. Look at all of the cases and examples that are out there right now, with the Patterson, N.J., being the most recent example. Republicans, in particular, cannot let this happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2020
Mail-In Ballot fraud found in many elections. People are just now seeing how bad, dishonest and slow it is. Election results could be delayed for months. No more big election night answers? 1% not even counted in 2016. Ridiculous! Just a formula for RIGGING an Election....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2020
The comments by President Trump are causing confusion for some voters. Many of whom have participated in municipal and school elections using mail-in ballots for years.
Yellowstone County Election Administrator Bret Rutherford says in Montana a mail-in ballot and an absentee ballot are very similar.
When asked if he can show an example of a mail-in ballot and an absentee ballot Rutherford said he couldn't because, "they look exactly the same."
We asked Rutherford to explain how ballot security works and what safeguards are in place to prevent someone from voting by mail and then voting again in person.
Rutherford says that when you get your ballot in the mail you should see the return envelope includes your name and a barcode on it. Rutherford says, "Your ballot has to come back with that. We check it in. You get credit when we check your signature."
Rutherford says that prevents someone who voted by mail from coming in and saying a ballot was lost, destroyed, or misplaced and requesting a replacement ballot.
If a ballot is mis-delivered and a voter flags the election office, that they didn't receive their ballot, they can be issued a replacement ballot. Once that is done the original ballot is flagged in the system so it cannot be counted if it shows up later.