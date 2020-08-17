Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BILLINGS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS: LOW HUMIDITIES, HOT TEMPERATURES, AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS WILL CREATE ERRATIC FIRE BEHAVIOR AND NEW FIRE STARTS. * AFFECTED AREA: IN NORTH CENTRAL WY FIRE ZONE....284. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT FIRE ZONES...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: IN CENTRAL MT...GOLDEN VALLEY...MUSSELSHELL...WHEATLAND. IN NORTH CENTRAL WY...BIG HORN...JOHNSON...SHERIDAN...WASHAKIE. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT...BIG HORN...CARBON...PARK...STILLWATER SWEET GRASS...YELLOWSTONE. IN SOUTHWEST MT...GALLATIN. * WIND: NORTH TO NORTHWEST WINDS 5 TO 15 MPH * THUNDERSTORMS: ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP OVER THE HIGH TERRAIN AND MOUNTAINS BY 3 PM AND PUSH EASTWARD AS FAR AS YELLOWSTONE AND BIG HORN COUNTY BY 8 PM. GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS UP TO 50 MPH POSSIBLE WITH ANY STORMS THAT DEVELOP. * HUMIDITY: 10 TO 15 PERCENT * TEMPERATURES: LOWER ELEVATIONS WILL SEE TEMPERATURES IN MID TO UPPER 90S. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...VERY HOT TEMPERATURES WITH AFTERNOON HIGHS REACHING NEAR 100 DEGREES, AND OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES ONLY DROPPING INTO THE 60S AND 70S. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL WYOMING, CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...THROUGH 9 PM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES COULD CAUSE HEAT RELATED ILLNESS TO THOSE OUTDOORS FOR PROLONGED PERIODS DURING PEAK DAYTIME HEATING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING HOURS. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.