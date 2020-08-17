Mail-In Voting MGN

Yellowstone County, MT - President Donald Trump continued to press Monday that mail-in ballot elections are ripe for fraud. 

The President's tweet on August 17th focused on drop boxes for mail-in ballots. 

Monday's tweet is the latest in a long line of tweets by the President arguing that mail-in ballots are different from and less secure than absentee ballots.

The comments by President Trump are causing confusion for some voters. Many of whom have participated in municipal and school elections using mail-in ballots for years.

Yellowstone County Election Administrator Bret Rutherford says in Montana a mail-in ballot and an absentee ballot are very similar.

When asked if he can show an example of a mail-in ballot and an absentee ballot Rutherford said he couldn't because, "they look exactly the same."

We asked Rutherford to explain how ballot security works and what safeguards are in place to prevent someone from voting by mail and then voting again in person.

Rutherford says that when you get your ballot in the mail you should see the return envelope includes your name and a barcode on it. Rutherford says, "Your ballot has to come back with that. We check it in. You get credit when we check your signature."

Rutherford says that prevents someone who voted by mail from coming in and saying a ballot was lost, destroyed, or misplaced and requesting a replacement ballot.

If a ballot is mis-delivered and a voter flags the election office, that they didn't receive their ballot, they can be issued a replacement ballot. Once that is done the original ballot is flagged in the system so it cannot be counted if it shows up later. 

