Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: LOW HUMIDITIES, HOT TEMPERATURES, AND STRONG GUSTY WINDS WILL CREATE ERRATIC FIRE BEHAVIOR AND NEW FIRE STARTS. * AFFECTED AREA: IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT FIRE ZONES...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: IN CENTRAL MT...GOLDEN VALLEY...MUSSELSHELL...WHEATLAND. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT...BIG HORN...CARBON...PARK...STILLWATER SWEET GRASS...YELLOWSTONE. IN SOUTHWEST MT...GALLATIN. * WIND: WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY: AS LOW AS 5 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES: IN THE 80S. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&