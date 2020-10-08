MISSOULA - Campus police are investigating two nonresidential burglaries at the University of Montana happening within the past week.
According to an alert from the University of Montana Police Department, there was a burglary at the Wash House #2 in the University Villages Saturday, Oct. 3, and another in Stone Hall Monday, Oct. 5.
UMPD says in both cases, the suspects illegally broke into the buildings and accessed washing machine and vending machine change boxes by drilling them open.
The suspects left with an uncertain amount of money and damaged the machines, according to UMPD.
UMPD is asking the community to be observant and report any suspicious behavior on UM property to them at 406-243-4000.
Anyone with information is asked to call UMPD's non-emergency number at (406) 243-6131 or their emergency number at (406) 243-4000.
UMPD is continuing to investigate the incidents.