UM student athletes address mental health

MISSOULA, Mont. - Mental health in college students, and specifically athletes, is at the forefront of conversation again after Stanford senior and soccer captain Katie Meyer recently died by suicide on campus.

For soccer players at the University of Montana, last week's news was devastating.

"It broke my heart," senior McKenzie Kilpatrick said. "It [makes me] realize there are maybe days at practice where I do need to check in on and my teammates more. If they seem like something's off, don't just ask, 'are you good?' and let it go, really let them know I'm there for them. It's honestly devastating."

At the University of Montana, student athletes have a number of mental health resources available.

First, they're supported by their teammates, coaches and trainers.

Players and coaches shared how they hold a lot of team conversations about resilience and finding balance as a student athlete, something that looks different for everyone.

They're also taught about on-campus resources.

Beyond the Curry Health Center that's available to all students, athletes also have access to a sport psychologist.

Kilpatrick said it was difficult to open up at first, but having a wider network of support made a difference.

"Most of the time, someone will notice something," Kilpatrick said. "If your teammates ask, 'are you doing okay?' and you go, 'well....' maybe that's my sign that I don't necessarily want to talk to them about it, but I can be like, okay, I need to call my mom or I need to reach out to someone else. The level of awareness it can bring is awesome."

Kilpatrick said she's learned how important it is for her to disconnect from school and soccer to spend time with friends and family.

She said having that balance improves her performance on the pitch and in the classroom.

If you are in crisis and want help, call the Montana Suicide Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) or text MT to 741-741.