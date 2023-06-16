MISSOULA, MT- The U.S. Attorney’s Office held its second United Against Hate event in Missoula on Friday with federal and local law enforcement representatives and members of the LGBTQI+ community.

United Against Hate is an initiative launched by the Department of Justice focused on improving prevention of hate crimes and hate incidents by building relationships at a local level.

Through this initiative, the Justice Department is attempting to strengthen partnerships among law enforcement, community leaders and residents.

“Our United Against Hate initiative is a reflection of the United States Department of Justice’s priority to bring people together to discuss how we can work collaboratively to fight hate crimes and prevent violence. It is timely and appropriate to hold this meeting during Missoula PRIDE’s celebrations so we can hear directly from the LGBTQI+ community and people of Missoula. No one should be violently targeted because of their gender identity or who they love and if they are, our office will not hesitate to hold them accountable. Earlier this week, a Basin man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for federal hate and firearm convictions after firing bullets into the home of a Basin woman because she identified as an LGBTQI+ community member. We are determined to protect the civil rights of all Montanans and to ensure all of us, regardless of our sexual orientation or gender identity, have equal protection under law,” U.S. Attorney Laslovich said.

The meeting, which was held at the University of Montana Alexander Blewett III School of Law, provided an opportunity for members of the LGBTQI+ community to have a better understanding of hate crimes and incidents, how to report them to law enforcement and to learn about available resources.

The District of Montana will be holding additional United Against Hate events in the coming months in communities across the state.

The first United Against Hate event was held on April 19 in Billings with members of the faith community.