MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a scam pretending to be a sergeant with MCSO.

MCSO wrote in a Facebook post they have received several reports of a man calling them telling the victim they are a sergeant with the sheriff's office and telling them they have an outstanding warrant for missing jury duty.

MCSO does not call people to tell them they have an outstanding warrant. Anyone with questions regarding a call from MCSO is asked to call 406-258-4810 to confirm the notification.