...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana,
including the following counties, in central Montana, Musselshell.
In south central Montana, Yellowstone. In southeast Montana,
Treasure.
* WHEN...Until 1115 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 804 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Carpenter Creek, Muggins Creek, Fattig Creek, East Buffalo
Creek, Shovel Creek, Deadman Creek, North Fork Horse Creek,
Coal Bank Creek, Dry Fork Hawk Creek, South Fork Allen Creek,
South Fork Edwards Creek, Alkali Creek, Weed Creek, Buffalo
Creek, Antelope Creek, Hawk Creek, Butte Creek, Hibbard
Creek, South Fork Horse Creek, Cow Gulch, Wolf Spring Creek,
Fishel Creek, Injun Creek, Horse Creek, Middle Fork Allen
Creek and Mill Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Southeastern Musselshell, Northeastern
Yellowstone and Northwestern Treasure Counties
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross
flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be
damaged or washed out in places.
&&
.Thunderstorms late today and again Tuesday will be capable of very
heavy rainfall which may cause localized flash flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana,
including the following areas, in central Montana, Golden Valley,
Judith Gap, Musselshell and Southern Wheatland. In south central
Montana, Beartooth Foothills, Bighorn Canyon, Melville Foothills,
Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn, Northern Carbon,
Northern Stillwater, Northern Sweet Grass, Pryor/Northern Bighorn
Mountains, Red Lodge Foothills, Southeastern Carbon, Southern Big
Horn, Southwestern Yellowstone and Treasure. In southeast Montana,
Northern Rosebud and Southern Rosebud.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and
ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms may produce locally very heavy rain with 1 to 3
inch per hour rates possible. This rain combined with already
saturated soils may lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding.
Areas that have seen heavy rain recently are most prone to
experience flooding. Stay alert!
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&