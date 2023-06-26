MISSOULA, Mont. - If you get a call from Lieutenant Maricelli, from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, It is a scam.

The sheriff’s office will not call you about missing court dates or any warrants that are out.

If you receive a call like this, be sure to hang up immediately and make sure to verify information when receiving any suspicious phone calls.

Do not pay for warrants, tickets, missing court dates and more with a gift card or online paying portal like Cashapp or Venmo.

If you take a call from Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and have questions, call 406-258-4810