Poverello Center and city make progress towards opening winter shelter

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Johnson Street emergency shelter is set to open November 1. However, before it can open, the Poverello Center and city of Missoula are working on hiring enough people to staff both inside the center and keep the surrounding neighborhood safe.

The city council's administration and finance committee authorized the mayor to move forward with security contracts for neighborhoods surrounding the winter shelter, the Poverello Center, the temporary safe outdoor space and future authorized campsite. It will be reviewed by city council Monday, October 25.

However, the Poverello Center is still hiring staffing for inside the shelter itself.

Jesse Jaeger, director of development and advocacy, said it's their goal to get 30 people hired before opening.

He couldn't say how many have been hired already, but said human resources is busy hiring and onboarding staff.

Jaeger considered last year's winter shelter a success with nobody dying of exposure.

However, the team is addressing issues and concerns from neighbors.

“We know we aren’t the easiest neighbors to be," he said. "You know, we get that. We got a lot of support… just kind of conversations and stuff like that. [There's] certainly more traffic in the neighborhood. There were issues of people getting into yards and we certainly want to work through those issues.”

Crews added a fence around the parking lot aiming to create a boundary between the shelter and neighborhood.

There's also a larger outreach team and the Missoula Crisis Response Team to help get folks in the shelter, work through conflicts and help with mental health crises.

The Poverello Center plans to hold monthly neighborhood meetings over winter to check in and make adjustments to solve problems, as needed.

Neighbors can also contact Jesse Jaeger at jjaeger@thepoverellocenter.org or at 406-532-6686 with questions and concerns.