MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department says a woman was rescued after jumping into the Clark Fork River from the Higgins Avenue Bridge Thursday afternoon.

Police say the woman reportedly floated down the river to the Orange Street Bridge, where she was helped by kayakers. The woman was reportedly conscious and breathing when she was pulled from the river by emergency crews. She was taken to a local hospital, and her condition is currently unknown.

Police say at this time they are not sure why the woman jumped into the river.