Missoulian site purchase sparks neighborhood debate

MISSOULA, Mont. - After former quarterback Cole Bergquist and a team of developers closed a deal to take over the Missoulian newspaper site and shared plans to redevelop the area into high-rise housing and restaurants, locals are expressing frustration and fear over gentrification and worsening the housing market.

After the announcement and concept video was released, hundreds took to social media posting about their frustrations.

An online petition against the development continues to grow with more than 7,500 signatures as of Thursday morning.

One of the developers, Aaron Wagner, responded to some of those people, insulting them through messages. He later apologized for the comments in an interview with the Missoulian.

Since then, City Council has received over 40 emails and calls from people against the proposed development.

Councilwoman Gwen Jones explained the council's limits in power over the private sale.

"It's like if you buy a house in your neighborhood, you get to decide if you want to buy it," Jones said. "And if you want to paint it hot pink and purple, that's your choice. The neighbors may not like it but that's your choice. And if you want to add a second story on, or whatever, it's private property so you get to do with it what you want."

Because it was a private sale, the council doesn't have a say on who or how the site develops, for example luxury apartments versus affordable housing, but they can control how the land is used.

In October, City Council approved rezoning from an unusual industrial zone to a neighborhood commercial zone, matching the rest of the Hip Strip.

The city also has some say when it comes to design. There's standards and guidelines to maintain Missoula's character through the Design Excellence Overlay, so things like number of windows and use of neon lighting.

So, what will this development really look like?

According to Bergquist's Instagram, the project is still only at a concept level.

Montana Right Now reached out to both Bergquist and the WGM group, a design firm, about their vision and what role the public's input will play. Neither responded.