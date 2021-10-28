Missoula City-County Health Department speeds up COVID-19 response

MISSOULA, Mont - After active COVID-19 cases reached another new all time high this week, the Missoula City-County Health Department is speeding up its COVID-19 responses through automated texts.

Starting this week, people getting tested for COVID-19 at the site on Flynn Lane will now receive their results via text message.

What used to take days to get information out to the public, including close contacts, can now happen in about 24 hours, notifying people sooner and ultimately helping to stop the spread.

While the end result brings people information faster, it also relieves a very familiar issue happening across the nation.

“We have really struggled to get enough staffing to keep up with the phone calls, and the letters that had to go out," Cindy Farr, COVID-19 incident response commander, explained. "Even if we were only able to get about half the people to go in and fill out that web form and we still have to call the other half of the people that don’t do it, it’s going to take so much less personnel time than if we’re still continuing to make all of those phone calls.”

People who get the text but don't respond will get a phone call to make sure everyone is covered.

Additionally, close contacts will receive personalized recommendations about quarantining and scheduling a test depending on their vaccination status. These message will also go out quicker than the phone calls before.