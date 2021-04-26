Fundraiser set up to help ID human remains found in Lolo Nat'l Forest in 2014

MISSOULA, Mont. - A fundraiser has been set up in an investigation surrounding human remains that were found in the Lolo National Forest in 2014.

According to a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Monday, a person was backpacking in the in Welcome Creek Wilderness, above Bidwell Gulch when they stumbled upon human skeletal remains in August 2014.

The Granite County Sheriff's Office and the MCSO Cold Case Unit has teamed up with Othram, Inc. to assist in identifying the remains or their next of kin.

Anyone can donate to a fundraiser that is set up to pay for the testing expenses.

Anyone with information on this case that may help investigation efforts is asked to report to the Granite County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 859-3251 and reference the case number 214CR0001677.