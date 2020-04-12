FRENCHTOWN- In Western Montana, rural fire departments are reminding homeowners if you are going to burn something on your property, check the weather first.

On Saturday, the Frenchtown Rural Fire Department responded to five out of control burns on private property all within four hours of each other.

The fires got out of control when the wind picked up, and resources were stretched thin throughout the district FRFD says.

The fire station says they had to pull resources from one fire to respond to others, they even called in volunteers from their day jobs.

Frenchtown fire officials say this could have been avoided.

"So we are always encouraging homeowners to be monitoring the weather and making sure they have the appropriate resources tools and equipment it really is something that can be avoidable and preventable," says Frenchtown Rural Fire District PIO Mel Holtz.

In Missoula County, homeowners must also have an active burn permit whenever they are starting a fire on their property.