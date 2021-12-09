MISSOULA, Mont. - This week, the Missoula City Council voted to move forward with funding for the Poverello Center $211,000 to help people without shelter as the housing market continues to cause challenges.

The money will go towards the Homeless Outreach Team, increase data collection and collaboration between the Poverello Center and partners like Missoula Police Department, the Mobile Support Team and Parks and Recreation as well as be used for overall operations, like staffing.

The Poverello Center tripled the size of its outreach team during the pandemic to help serve their growing client loads.

According to the Poverello Center, from December 1, 2019 to November 30, 2020, the team served 150 people. From December 1, 2020 to November 30, 2021 served 273 individuals, an increase of 82%.

Emily Armstrong, the Reaching Home program manager with City of Missoula, explains while it's always critical to serve this community, the lack of available housing is creating unique challenges.

"Resources are scarce right now with the housing market that we're in and everyone in our system is just being incredibly creative as are folks who are unhoused are being incredibly creative and solving their own housing crisis," Armstrong said. "It's just so important for the community to mobilize whatever resources we have to put forth to help folks as much as possible."

The funds will also be used to collect more data on key indicators, like age, health, length of homelessness and overall vulnerability when living without shelter.

The city asks the Poverello Center to share that data with community partners.

Jesse Jaegar, director of development and advocacy at the Poverello Center, explained how that data will be used as more housing becomes available.

“The folks that are most vulnerable aren’t going to be able access the services," Jaeger said. "They need that support. [The city] needs to know who they are and then how we can get them to the best resources. That’s why this data is so important because it’s going to help build that bridge in getting our most vulnerable neighbors into the housing resources that are coming available in the next couple of years.”

The funding was budgeted in the 2021 process and is available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

It will last through June 2022, and then the city will reevaluate for the next fiscal year.