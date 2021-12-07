City of Missoula changes snow shoveling violation notices

MISSOULA, Mont. - With snow falling this week, the City of Missoula is making sure its sidewalks are cleared and the correct person is held accountable when that doesn't happen.

The city is changing the way it notifies residents of complaints to provide clarification and education.

The year, the city will mail letters out to property owners and residents who don't clear the sidewalks in time, instead of just hanging flyers on their doors like they did in the past.

Charmell Owens, the city's code compliance supervisor, said this change is to make sure both property owners and tenants get the notice.

"We’re trying to encourage property owners to make sure that in their lease agreements they clearly define who’s responsible for snow maintenance," Owens said. "Would it be the property owner who is going to hire a contractor to clear, or would it actually be that tenant’s responsibility? That needs to be very clear in any sort of lease agreement.”

City law requires Missoulians to clear sidewalks by 9 a.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends.

Residents will receive two warnings and after that, for the rest of the calendar year, snow will be removed by a city contractor and a bill will be sent to the property owner.

Owens explained how this is different form the past.

"In the past two years, people could get an actual charge in their first snow complaint, so it actually should reduce some of the bill to property owners and allow for more education," Owens said.

The city requires shoveled snow to stay on property and not end up in bike lanes or the street.

Residents are also encouraged to not park on main streets to help reduce berms around parked cars from snow plows.