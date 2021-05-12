Bonner School District implements new bus loop to improve traffic and student safety

BONNER, Mont. - Bonner School District sits right off Highway 200. In order to keep students getting dropped off by parents safe, and help alleviate traffic on the highway, the Bonner School District is implementing a new bus loop.

Before there was the bus loop, both parents and buses used the small parking lot area right in front of the school to drop off students.

With the pandemic, superintendent Jim Howard said about 40 percent more students are dropped off rather than take the bus, which added some urgency to the project. Now that parents only use this area, the traffic has improved.

Another big reason for the bus loop was too many close calls when it came to student safety.

"One time when I was driving the buses, I had a student, the parent dropped them off, his ball went under my bus and I almost pulled out," Bill Wilsonoff, maintenance supervisor for Bonner School District, said. "The bus behind me, the driver told me to stop, you know. Right then, that when I thought, something has to be done differently."

With the pandemic increasing the need for the loop, the project was paid for by some COVID-19 relief funding, along with the district's building facility fund. Now, students don't cross between buses after getting dropped off in the parking lot.

"It's a lot more organized," bus driver Craig Sandberg shared. "It's safer, a lot safer. We don't have to worry about parents going in between the buses and stuff, so yeah, it's a lot less stressful."

The bus loop is only for buses in the morning, but in the afternoons, parents are able to use it since buses pick up from the back of the school. This helps further alleviate traffic.