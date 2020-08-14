RONAN - Arson is suspected after two fires were reported early Thursday morning by Sloan's bridge, 12 miles west of Ronan.

According to the CSKT Division of Fire, the Sloan's #1 fire is about 94 acres and the Sloan's #2 fire is at 90 acres. There are currently 120 personnel working to contain the blazes and both are under investigation, with CSKT Division of Fire saying they are suspicious in nature.

At this time there are no structures threatened or evacuations in place. While no roads are officially closed, the CSKT Division of Fire is asking people to avoid the area and adhere to the signs on Little Bitterroot Road.

If you witness anyone setting fires or abandoning campfires, CSKT Division of Fire is urging people to contact local police or call 1-800-47-ARSON.