Recently we had the opportunity to take a drive up to Missoula to meet one Montana newcomer and find out how she's making the most of her Big Sky experience.

Missoula native Megan Caldwell is working her way through her "100 places to visit in Montana" checklist, gifted to her from her hometown friend, Brittany Wininger before moving from Kansas in 2017.

"So Brittany has always been one of my best friends," she explained. "We have a lot in common and we've always had really good humor between us. She really understood something that would be really great for me to have and build off of. Especially trying to get to know a place that you're in."

So far, Megan has checked off 41 of those places to visit across the state. So many memories made...so many adventures...and of course a few misadventures.

"We were crossing off a whole bunch of items that are up in the northwestern corner of Montana. It's like a place that bigfoots would live. And so that's how we ended up in Canada was we were trying to find the lookout which is up by Yaak, and we were just on these back roads and we just got a notification on our phone that say, hey you drove into Canada, please leave."

But despite the occasional international law being broken...this mission has opened up Megan's eyes *and heart* to the state she now calls home.

"I think Montana means beauty because I live in the mountainous part of the state. So I had never seen mountains til I was like 16 or 17 and so now living in the mountains to me is one of the most beautiful experiences I could have. So I think that's what Montana means to me, something beautiful."