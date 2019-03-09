The Department of justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Angel Four Bear. A 15-year-old female last seen on March 7 believed to be with Shane Amyotte and his mother Janalene Amyotte.
Possibly headed back to Fort Peck from Crow reservation in red colored SUV possibly a Ford Bronco with 22 county plates.
There are concerns for Angel's safety Shane is currently under investigation for sex offenses against a minor.
If you have any information please call Crow Law Enforcement or Fort Peck PD at 638-2631 or 768-5565.