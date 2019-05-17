Missing person: 15-year-old Crow Agency boy

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR NAKOTA EARTH BOY, A 15 YEAR OLD AMERICAN INDIAN MALE, 6 FOOT 1, 230 POUNDS, BLACK LONG HAIR, BLACK EYES, WEARS GLASSES, LAST SEEN WEARING BLACK SWEATSHIRT AND GRAY SWEATPANTS. POSSIBLY SUICIDAL. ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL B I A CROW LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 4 0 6, 6 3 8, 2 6 3 1. THANK YOU.