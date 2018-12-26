MISSING: Authorities searching for missing and endangered teen

BUSBY, MT- The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 14-year-old Henny Scott. She is described as Native American, 5' 1", 115 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen on December 13th at 8 a.m. in Busby wearing a black Columbia Jacket with a Gray Nike Hoodie and blue jeans. Scott is possibly injured and could be heading towards Hardin.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Crow BIA Law Enforcement Agency at (406)638-2631.