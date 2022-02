Mild Weekend Weather

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. BIG HORN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR FREDRICK PAUL KNOWSHISGUN JR. FREDRICK IS A 79 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN MALE. HE IS 5 FOOT 10 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 169 POUNDS WITH GRAY HAIR AND BROWN EYES. FREDRICK WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A GREEN CAMO CAP AND JACKET, A GRAY SWEATSHIRT, JEANS AND BROWN SHOES. HE WAS LAST SEEN LEAVING BIG HORN COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL IN HARDIN, MONTANA ON FEBRUARY THIRD AROUND 9:25 P.M. FREDRICK SUFFERS FROM DEMENTIA AND IS DIABETIC AND DOES NOT HAVE HIS MEDICATIONS WITH HIM, SO THERE IS CONCERN FOR HIS SAFETY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON FREDRICK KNOWSHISGUN, PLEASE CONTACT BIG HORN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT (406) 665-9798 OR CALL 9-1-1.