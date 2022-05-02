LEWISTOWN - The Lewistown Police Department is requesting a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for 89-year-old John Murphy.
Murphy was last seen at his home in Winifred on Saturday, 30 April at 11:30 in the morning. He left his home in a 2006 gold Town and Country van, with Montana license plate G3925.
Murphy is 5'6", 158 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He is also reported to have a heart condition, and suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s. There is concern for his wellbeing and safety.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Lewistown Police Department at (406) 535-1800 or call 911.