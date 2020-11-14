BILLINGS- A Missing and Endangered Person Alert was sent out for 54-year-old Mitchel Edward Kraske.
Mitchel is a 6-foot tall white male and weighs 230 pounds with blue eyes and short gray hair.
He was last seen on November 12 at noon wearing blue jeans and a gray jacket with stripes on the sleeves.
According to the MEPA, Mitchel’s family is concerned for his health as he has a medical condition and has missed his meds.
If you have any information about Mitchel you are asked to contact Billings Police Department at 406-657-8460 or 9 1 1.