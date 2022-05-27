Temperatures will be cooler this weekend, dropping into the 40s and 50s by Monday. Widespread rain and afternoon thunderstorms will occur Saturday through Monday. High rain totals of around 1-3 inches are expected, causing rivers and streams to rise, resulting in significant ponding in fields and low lying areas. Accumulating wet snow of around 1-3 feet will also be expected in the mountains, and possibly in the foothills, Sunday through Tuesday morning.
Memorial Day Weekend Forecast
