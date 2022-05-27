Memorial Day Weekend Forecast
KULR

Temperatures will be cooler this weekend, dropping into the 40s and 50s by Monday. Widespread rain and afternoon thunderstorms will occur Saturday through Monday. High rain totals of around 1-3 inches are expected, causing rivers and streams to rise, resulting in significant ponding in fields and low lying areas. Accumulating wet snow of around 1-3 feet will also be expected in the mountains, and possibly in the foothills, Sunday through Tuesday morning. 

