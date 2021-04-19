Riley Nagel joins the KULR-8 News team as a multimedia journalist.

Riley was born and raised in the Treasure State and up in Corvallis, Montana. Riley's lifelong passion for communicating with people and telling stories led him to choose a career path in broadcasting, after graduating from Montana State University Billings with a bachelor's degree in mass communication.

If you don’t see him reporting on KULR-8 News, you can catch him hosting his movie review podcast, The Stranger Nages Podcast, where he interviews guests, plays movie trivia, and reviews the latest trending movies.