Riley Nagel

Riley Nagel joins the KULR-8 News team as a multimedia journalist.

Riley was born and raised in the Treasure State and up in Corvallis, Montana. Riley's lifelong passion for communicating with people and telling stories led him to choose a career path in broadcasting, after graduating from Montana State University Billings with a bachelor's degree in mass communication.

If you don’t see him reporting on KULR-8 News, you can catch him hosting his movie review podcast, The Stranger Nages Podcast, where he interviews guests, plays movie trivia, and reviews the latest trending movies.

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you