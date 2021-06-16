Morgan Ashley joined the Wake Up Montana team in December of 2020 as a morning anchor. She previously worked for Cowles/KHQ Incorporated as a morning anchor/executive producer of Wake Up Northwest from 2014 to 2018. She also served as the Hanford beat reporter, as well as a general assignment reporter, during her time with KNDU/KNDO.

Most recently, Morgan served as the public information officer for a large medical center in Bellevue, Washington and worked as a producer/reporter at KING TV in Seattle, WA. Morgan led the PR/communications team to several awards from PR Daily, Aster, and Healthcare Advertising Awards, while serving as a PIO. She also led the hospital's public response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as they treated the first patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the nation.

While in Seattle, Morgan received her first Emmy nomination for her work during the Port Orchard tornado of 2018. She led a team of veteran journalists through the early evening newscasts as they responded to the rare weather event for the area. Morgan has covered major events such as severe wildfire seasons in Washington state, the mass shooting in downtown Seattle in early 2020, the Antonio Zambrano officer-involved shooting and the take cover order at the Hanford Nuclear Site in 2018.

Morgan majored in Sociology and Communications, through the Edward R. Murrow School of Communication, at Washington State University.

She is an incredibly proud Coug (also, Go Seahawks!) and homegrown Washingtonian. She learned of her passion for news at an early age while participating in high school broadcasting and newspaper classes. She even got her live TV start on a local live entertainment program in Gresham, Oregon with the 'American Teen Television Network', at the age of 14. Morgan loves every aspect of the industry, from finding important details you deserve to know, to creating a bond with her community.

Morgan has two dogs, a Pomeranian named Panda and a Pomeranian-mix named Pino, and she absolutely adores both of them. In her free time, Morgan is usually at the gym, coloring or painting, catching up (binge watching) her favorite TV shows, cleaning and hanging out with her news family or visiting her own family.

Morgan loves waking up with you and your family on Wake Up Montana every weekday and serving the Treasure State!

Facebook.com/MorganAshleyTV

morgan.ashley@cowlesmontana.com